On a Learning Curve

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: I am in the finance sector, but I always loved to delve deep into literature, reading several novels translated into English. Russian literary works attract me a lot. Whenever I would read Leo Tolstoy any phrase of French that he used while describing the high society ladies. I not only loved the translated works but also fell in love with those bits of the French language.

This lockdown and fewer work hours have given me enough time to learn the language online. I enrolled myself in one of the online courses and am still learning. Now, I can safely say that I have a penchant for it. Not only this, just before the lockdown began I brought this spotted white cat and have named it ‘Mi Amor’. I wasn’t very keen on having a pet, but my brother convinced me somehow, and now on those long hot afternoons after I finish office work, it waits for me to play. The animal has already learned hide-and-seek and fetches the ball for me. I like its innocence best when it lies down on my slippers displaying its affection. Maybe after the lockdown gets over, I will get more cats to play with it.

– Benazir Ali, chartered accountant (As told to Saima Afreen)