Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals, the original

HYDERABAD: A photograph in the first chapter of award-winning author Dr Norbert Peabody’s book throws light on an interesting twist that was given to history that put the first Nizam of Hyderabad in a different light, way back in the 18th century

It may sound far fetched, but this story of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, in this case, the first Nizam of Hyderabad, versus the Rajasthan Royals captained by Raja Bhim Singh was the original war, rather match, that seemed to have caught the nation’s attention way back in the 18th century.

“The introductory chapter of my first book actually concerns a painting which depicts a battle which took place on the banks of River Narmada between Bhim Singh of Kota and Mir Qamar-ud-din Khan Siddiqi Bayafandi, the first Nizam of Hyderabad.

Asaf Jah I, as he was called by virtue of a title he had earned, actually won the battle and came back to Hyderabad with big booty, comprising among many things, horses, the elephant houda and even the idol of state diety Brijnath. However, the cloth painting which was produced in Kota, Rajasthan, in the early 18 century, portrayed the reverse of this — showing the victory of Bhim Singh over Asaf Jah which obviously was not true,” said Dr Norbert Peabody who is now associated with a new book that has an uncanny connection to the royals of Hyderabad. Interestingly, Asaf Jah I ascended the throne in May of 1857, bringing us back the memories of the man who established the dynasty in our city.

Dr Peabody, anthropologist, historian, who was bestowed with the Colonel James Tod Award by the Udaipur-based Maharana of Mewar Charitable Foundation (MMCF) on March 1, 2020, shared these interesting insights into some not so well-known incidences concerning the Nizami city recently. The award, which honours those who play a pivotal role on the world stage in contributing to Mewar and India, put Dr Peabody, a Fellow of the Royal Asiatic Society, under the limelight.

He is currently working on the reissue of Col. James Tod's two-volume magnum opus "tam" first published in 1829. It is this book that holds interest for the Hyderabadis who dig history and dynastic politics. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, Trustee of the MMCF, and Dr Peabody also draw parallels between Hyderabad and the Mewar city as both of them were called as City of Lakes. However, while Hyderabad lost most of its lakes, Udaipur continues to throb due its rich network of water lines and underground wells. Perhaps, the hot summer months are a great time to take some leaves out of the Mewari city.