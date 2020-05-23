STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals, the original

Interestingly, Asaf Jah I ascended the throne in May of 1857, bringing us back the memories of the man who established the dynasty in our city.

Published: 23rd May 2020 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Norbert Peabody

Dr Norbert Peabody

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A photograph in the first chapter of award-winning author Dr Norbert Peabody’s book throws light on an interesting twist that was given to history that put the first Nizam of Hyderabad in a different light, way back in the 18th century

It may sound far fetched, but this story of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, in this case, the first Nizam of Hyderabad, versus the Rajasthan Royals captained by Raja Bhim Singh was the original war, rather match, that seemed to have caught the nation’s attention way back in the 18th century.

“The introductory chapter of my first book actually concerns a painting which depicts a battle which took place on the banks of River Narmada between Bhim Singh of Kota and Mir Qamar-ud-din Khan Siddiqi Bayafandi, the first Nizam of Hyderabad.

Asaf Jah I, as he was called by virtue of a title he had earned, actually won the battle and came back to Hyderabad with big booty, comprising among many things, horses, the elephant houda and even the idol of state diety Brijnath. However, the cloth painting which was produced in Kota, Rajasthan, in the early 18 century, portrayed the reverse of this — showing the victory of Bhim Singh over Asaf Jah which obviously was not true,” said Dr  Norbert Peabody who is now associated with a new book that has an uncanny connection to the royals of Hyderabad. Interestingly, Asaf Jah I ascended the throne in May of 1857, bringing us back the memories of the man who established the dynasty in our city.

Dr Peabody, anthropologist, historian, who was bestowed with the Colonel James Tod Award by the Udaipur-based Maharana of Mewar Charitable Foundation (MMCF) on March 1, 2020, shared these interesting insights into some not so well-known incidences concerning the Nizami city recently. The award, which honours those who play a pivotal role on the world stage in contributing to Mewar and India, put Dr Peabody, a Fellow of the Royal Asiatic Society, under the limelight.

He is currently working on the reissue of Col. James Tod’s two-volume magnum opus “tam” first published in 1829. It is this book that holds interest for the Hyderabadis who dig history and dynastic politics. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, Trustee of the MMCF, and Dr Peabody also draw parallels between Hyderabad and the Mewar city as both of them were called as City of Lakes. However, while Hyderabad lost most of its lakes, Udaipur continues to throb due its rich network of water lines and underground wells. Perhaps, the hot summer months are a great time to take some leaves out of the Mewari city. — kalanidhi@newindianexpress.com @mkalanidhi

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Norbert Peabody Nizam of Hyderabad
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp