50,000 migrants head back home in Shramik trains from Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 50,000 migrant labourers left for their hometowns from different parts of Telangana in 46 Shramik trains on Saturday. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, flagged off the trains at Nampally railway station where thousands gathered to catch a train to their native place. “Eighty eight trains transported 1.22 lakh migrant workers from various stations in the State so far.

While six are leaving from Nampally today (Saturday), another 40 trains are leaving from other stations for different States. By midnight, all the trains would leave and around 50,000 workers reach their destinations,” Somesh Kumar said.

The Railways are providing the workers with food, apart from the State government giving them two food packets, three litres of drinking water and fruits to each of them, the Chief Secretary said. “Migrant workers are part of the reconstruction process of the State. Sending them to their hometowns safely and conveniently in a dignified atmosphere is a goodwill gesture by the State,” DGP Mahender Reddy said.