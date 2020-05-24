52 new Covid cases in Telangana, 33 in GHMC areas

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 52 new Covid-19 positive cases on Saturday, of which 33 were from GHMC areas. Among the rest, 15 are migrants from Maharashtra, four are foreign evacuees from Kuwait and a doctor.

One death was also recorded, taking the toll to 49. The State’s total cases stand at 1,813, of which 1,068 patients recovered and 696 are active cases. The highest number of positive migrant cases was recorded in Yadadri (31) and Jagtial (30) followed by Mancherial at 23.

A total of 12 districts are affected by migrant and foreign evacuee cases. Meanwhile, another doctor of Gandhi Hospital tested positive, taking the total to two such cases so far. Also, Health Minister Eatala Rajender announced that a 450- bed hospital has been built at Nacharam to treat labourers. “The hospital will start functioning in 20 days. It will serve as a special hospital for workers post-Covid,” he said.