Flesh trade kingpin, wife held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested Justin alias Abdul Salam — the key conspirator in the cross-border human trafficking ring operated from Hyderabad — along with his wife Shivuli Khatoon, a Bangladeshi.

NIA registered the case in September 2019 when the racket was busted. Justin, along with his associates, conspired to bring girls from Bangladesh for prostitution. He was also involved in running brothels in Hyderabad and other parts of India. Shivuli assisted her husband in the offences. Three women were rescued from Justin’s and his wife’s houses.