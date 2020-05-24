STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Gulf returnees in a fix over quarantine fee in Telangana

When the hotel management was informed that foreign returnees could not afford to pay the quarantine charges, they denied them accommodation.

Published: 24th May 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A man and a couple, who were among a group of 10 people repatriated from Dubai on Friday, were not allowed into a private hotel-turned-quarantine centre at Gachibowli as they could not pay Rs 15,000 being charged by the government. 

Out of a job for the last four months, they were let into the hotel only after the State government agreed to foot their bills. Syed Ehtesham, a 35-year-old resident of Hyderabad, returned from Dubai on Thursday night and was taken to the hotel, a well-known brand across the country. But he and the others were asked to pay `15,000. “I lost my job in Dubai due to the lockdown there. I returned for a medical emergency. How will I have the money to pay the fee?” he told Express.

When the hotel management was informed that foreign returnees could not afford to pay the quarantine charges, they denied them accommodation. The returnees, who should have been immediately quarantined, had to wait till Friday afternoon for help.

“Officials of the Telangana Tourism department spoke to the hotel’s management on Friday, after which we were allowed entry,” Ehtesham said. The ordeal left him feeling humiliated. “Please do away with the quarantine fee. How will poor labourers pay for it? If you cannot do that, do not repatriate us,” he said. 
In another incident, a man and a pregnant woman were allowed entry into their hotel room only after a good samaritan paid the fee. The issue was highlighted by Majlis Bachao Tehreek leader Amjed Ullah Khan, after which Rajendra Agarwal, a businessman, donated `30,000 for the couple. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gulf returnees Telangana Hyderabad lockdown
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at liquor stores
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp