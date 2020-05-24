‘Touch me not’ to be the norm for flyers from tomorrow

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has chalked out a robust exit plan after the Civil Aviation Ministry recently permitted domestic commercial air travel. Self-declaration forms, thermal screening, elaborate sanitisation procedures and digital payments would become the new travel norm. A slight spike in body temperature would mean an extra level of screening by the airport health officials (APHO), even if it makes the passenger late for his/her flight. Passengers, luggage and trolleys would have separate disinfection tunnels. SGK Kishore, CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited, said, “We are geared up to provide a safe and healthy environment for passengers. The airport will offer technology-based contactless boarding at all passenger touch points and has undertaken deep-cleaning and sanitisation”.

RGIA has all measures in place to resume flight operations

Departure

All passengers would be encouraged to use the web check-in option. Those who cannot do so, would have to use the Common Usage Service Stations (CUSS), also known as the check-in kiosks, before entering the terminal. CUSSs on the forecourt have been increased to 19 units with the option of contactless usage. Also, the contactless terminal entry system has been put in place to avoid any contact between the CISF personnel and the passengers. The personnel would check passengers’ body temperatures at all terminal entry points using automated thermal cameras. Social distancing markers and hand sanitisers have been provided at the entry points. Security personnel screening passengers would be given hazmat suits.

Arrival

On arrival too, passengers would have to undergo thermal screening. Self-declaration forms, which have a record of the passengers’ travel history, health status and contact details, would be collected. Areas have been designated for passengers to fill the forms. Waiting rooms have also been provided for APHOs to screen a passenger further if he/she is found symptomatic. Separate bus entry, baggage reclaim and thermal screening have been designated for those arriving from countries with community transmission. Digital payments would be encouraged at all eateries and commercial outlets, with a ‘take away’ option for food.