TS-EAMCET from July 6

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS-EAMCET) 2020 will be held from July 6 to 9, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) said on Saturday.

The TSCHE also announced schedules of other CETs, which were postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Nearly 2.1 lakh students have registered for the TS-EAMCET till Friday night. Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy said the Telangana PGECET would be held from July 1 to 3, TS-ECET on July 4, TS Law CETand PG Law CET on July 10, TS-ICET on July 13, TS-EDCET on July 15 and TS-Polycet on July 1. TSCHE is yet to announce the schedule for the Physical Education CET. The dates would be announced after July 15, officials said.