Alcoholic man sets wife ablaze

An alcoholic man set his wife ablaze after she stopped him from consuming alcohol, at Kukatpally.

Published: 25th May 2020 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An alcoholic man set his wife ablaze after she stopped him from consuming alcohol, at Kukatpally. The victim Reshma, 31, sustained 30 per cent burns and is recovering at a private hospital.
According to Kukatpally police, Reshma and Ali Pasha, were residents of Moosapet.

Two days ago, Pasha left home in the evening after forcibly taking money from Reshma, which she had saved to meet everyday home needs. He returned home late in the night in an inebriated condition.

Upon seeing him, Reshma questioned him about the money and this led to a quarrel between the couple and an irate Pasha set her ablaze. Their sons, who witnessed the incident, raised an alarm and upon hearing their cries for help neighbours rushed to her rescue. They shifted Reshma to a private hospital.

