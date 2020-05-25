STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Amphitheatre at Kapra Lake would be illegal’

Published: 25th May 2020 10:11 AM

An earthmover at work at Kapra lake, on Friday | Sathya Keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lake protection activist, Lubna Sarwath sent a mail to government officials raising the issue of an amphitheatre, which will be built in the place of  the Ganesh idol immersion tank at the Kapra Lake, as promised by the Uppal MLA Bethi Subhash Reddy to the residents of the area. 

Sarwath wrote a mail to the government officials concerned, including officials of HMDA and Deputy Executive Engineer, pointing out that the idol immersion tank itself was located inside the lake’s Full Tank Level which was illegal and the construction of amphitheatre in its place would be illegal too. 

According to the minutes of meeting of the Kapra Lake Coordination Meeting held this week, CS Chandrashekar, secretary of the residents association named Federation of North-Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad (FNECS), suggested that an amphitheatre be constructed in place of the immersion tank. 
To this the MLA agreed, recollecting the amphitheatre he had seen at Hampi in Karnataka on a previous visit, and, directed the government officials present at the meeting to take up the works. 

