Contactless shopping comes to the city

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IKEA India has restarted its online services in Hyderabad as per the latest government guidelines. Starting Monday, the company has launched Click & Collect, a safe and contactless shopping experience. This may just be what customers need while staying home and get access to their favourite home products, be it work furniture, cooking essentials, children’s furniture or textiles, in a safe, efficient and convenient way. The Click & Collect service ensures minimal contact between co-workers and customers, when the customers arrive to collect the products from the store.

Customers can order the IKEA products on IKEA’s website, pay online and select the ‘Click & Collect Service’ option when checking out. IKEA’s delivery team will prepare their order for them to pick up from the Click & Collect collection station in the store’s car parking area. The store team will notify the customer by text or email when they could come over to the store and collect it.