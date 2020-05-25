STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four deaths, 41 new Covid cases in Telangana

Published: 25th May 2020 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 10:10 AM

Health workers in PPE suit seen inside a Covid-19 outpatient ward. (PHOTO | DEBADATTA MALLICK, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Covid-19 graph continues to be north-bound in Telangana with 41 new cases being reported on Sunday. This has taken the total number of positive cases to 1,854. However, another disturbing trend is that there is a steady rise in the number of deaths too. Four more Covid-19 deaths were reported taking the total toll to 53. Close to 19 people have died due to the virus in the last one week.
Of the total number of new cases, a second set of six foreign evacuees have tested positive. Additionally, 11 inter-State migrants have tested positive along with 23 cases under GHMC and two under Rangareddy district. 

800 quarantined  in Shadnagar 
Over 800 persons, the primary and secondary contacts of a man who tested positive for Covid-19, were home quarantined in Shadnagar on Sunday. The town continues to be on high alert with uncertainty over test results. While authorities are taking all precautions to avert a Suryapet-like situation, a complete lockdown, excluding medical and vegetable shops, is strictly being implemented in the town. Three colonies have been declared as containment zones.

Among the 22 suspected cases, one person tested positive on Sunday. With the diagnosis of the latest case, the number of active cases has risen to three from the town. “With one case detected on Sunday, 11 more persons were sent to quarantine and their samples collected for testing. All preventive measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus are in place,” said  Dr Chandu Naik, Rangareddy Deputy District Medical and Health Officer.  The Shadnagar civic body officials said that they will supply essential commodities to citizens who live in containment zones. Officials have appealed to citizens to not venture out of their homes. They pointed out that the next 14 days will be crucial to break the chain. Meanwhile, authorities also home-quarantined 267 families in Gouram village, where a Covid-19 patient attended a function.

Comments

