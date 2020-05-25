STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad hotels go for contactless services, digital menu

As life inches towards movement after successive lockdowns, every sector is busy preparing itself for a world that has to function with corona virus in it.

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As life inches towards movement after successive lockdowns, every sector is busy preparing itself for a world that has to function with coronavirus in it. Are the hotels in the city taking special measures to maintain physical distancing and hygiene? Talking to Express, Venu Gopal, general manager at Ibis Hyderabad Hitec City, said: “We have started deep-cleaning lobby/ public areas, rooms and staff lockers. We have also imparted safety precautions and trainings to all our associates working at the hotel to enforce physical distancing norms.

Some of the other safety guidelines include daily temperature checks for everybody, two-meter distance markings at the reception area for guests during check-in process, maintaining a safe distance of at least six feet between associates and guests. We have also ensured that associates download Aarogya Setu app on their phones.” To reduce contact points, Mercure Hyderabad KCP is going for digital menu and single-use bio-degradable cutlery and crockery. Soumitra Pahari, general manager, Mercure Hyderabad KCP from the hotel said: “We have designed a new operating procedure that ensures contact-less delivery to the rooms.

In the near future, we will discontinue our buffet services and will operate via inroom dining for our in-house guests, and ala-carte for other guests. Right now, our takeaway option is open.” Another hotel in the city, ITC Kakatiya, is getting certified by National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers and DNV GL Business Assurance to maintain levels of hygiene and safety. “We have launched ‘WeAssure’, a programme designed with medical professionals and disinfection experts to enhance the existing hygiene and cleaning protocols,” stated Nakul Anand, executive director-ITC Ltd.

Apart from providing contact-less services to guests, the hotel is also remodelling its layout to support safe distancing. For Hyderabad Marriott Hotel & Convention Centre, fixed meal boxes is the way to go. “A new in-room dining menu is available with one bowl meals and bento box options. We have contactless delivery,” said Sudeep Sharma, complex general manager of the hotel. — kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress. com

