Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar suspends homeguard for harassing woman doctor

The Police Commissioner said that the city  police remain committed to exemplary conduct of its officers and protection of  dignity of all its citizens.

Published: 25th May 2020 10:14 AM

Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar addressing the press. (EPS file | Sathya Keerthi)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Sunday issued orders for suspending a homeguard working in Traffic wing for harassing a woman doctor by making calls to her. 
According to the order, S Venkateswarlu has been placed under suspension with immediate effect for his misconduct.

The Police Commissioner said that the city police remain committed to exemplary conduct of its officers and protection of dignity of all its citizens. Sources said that the home guard detained a woman doctor a few days ago while she was going to the hospital.

At the time, the homeguard also collected the doctor’s mobile number and later started calling her. Unable to bear the harassment, she lodged a complaint with police through Hawk Eye. As there was no response, she approached the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police along with her friends. Responding to the incident, the CP issued orders suspending the homeguard. 

