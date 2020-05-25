Looks are a-changin’

VIDYAIYENGAR By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Fashion in the beginning of 2020 was slowly moving towards a more conscious and sustainable approach, and the pandemic has only helped in further validating this cause. The Covid-19 outbreak will redefine fashion and style trends, say experts, with people moving towards natural, breathable fabrics. “The economic slowdown has been felt by consumers, designers and as well as artisans,” says fashion curator and brand consultant Sarayu Hegde.

Models showcase khadi

wedding wear designed

by Bangladeshi fashion

designer and former

model Bibi Russell

With the buzz at this point being local manufacturing, Sarayu points out that there is newfound pride in wearing the ‘Made in India’ tag now more than ever before. Weaves like Ikat and Uppada are likely to gain even more popularity. “In the recent past, there has been a shift by designers and brands towards using more indigenous material. Also, a lot of plantbased fabrics like banana, bamboo, jute, aloe vera, flax and hemp are currently being used to make sustainable clothing.

I would like to see designers creating garments and products with an Indian soul while keeping in mind a more global sensibility,” she says. Agrees fashion guru Prasad Bidapa who lives in the hope that the Indian customer will now realise that there is nothing as precious as traditional Indian hand-woven textiles. “In this Covid age, a khadi gamchha used as a breathable face mask is infinitely better than any synthetic mask which recycles stale, poisonous air.

We need to support the artisanal textile crafts of India,” he says. Both the designers resonate one thought: the importance of slow fashion. “Fashion will be back in a celebratory manner. Just like in the 1920s, except we hope that people will choose mindful indulgence as opposed to over-indulgence,” says Sarayu. “No more impulse buying, but to upcycle our wardrobes and to retain the best of it, to wear again, should be key. We must be prepared to invest in quality, not quantity,” says Prasad.

EYE Aye! With masks concealing most of the face, it’s the eyes and brows that will be in focus. Eye shadows, brow pencils, gels, pomade, mascara... will all come in handy now. “Eyelash extensions or false lashes could be a trend that may be big,” says makeup junkie and influencer Zohara Jamal. Coloured lenses could also be in, she adds. Picking her top three go-to makeup requirements post the pandemic, Jamal lists concealers, mascara and tinted lip balm. “People can get creative with eye make-up. Maybe smoky eyes, a subtle one by day and dramatic style by night,” she says.

Bling it on Accessories that are more visible are likely to be the first choice. For the moment, the only loops going around our ears are those of masks, says Sarayu Hegde. “Having said that, jewellery is an integral part of Indian culture and it is worn for reasons that are beyond fashion. Jewellery is not trend driven in India and is definitely here to stay,” she opines.