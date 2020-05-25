Mohd Ibrahim Zubair may reach Hyderabad in a week

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mohd Ibrahim Zubair, who was deported to India from the US a few days ago, is likely to be flown into the city this week. According to sources, Zubair had arrived at Amritsar in Punjab and was placed in a quarantine facility.

After completing the procedures there, he will be brought to the city. He was convicted in the US on charges of funding Al Qaeda and was released from prison. As he has no charges against him in Hyderabad, he will be treated like a normal citizen. Though the police officials are tight-lipped about the developments, he is likely to be under watch.