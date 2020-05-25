Need a dose of on -stage humour ? he wait Might be longer 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Hat do you do when you need a break from the incessant work the boss p u s h e s t o - wards you all day long? Or, perhaps, you are the boss and need a break from all the disharmony of management? “I log in to my Insta every time I need a break, and catch a few laughs seeing videos from my favourite stand-up comedians. Total stress buster,” says Swetha N, a manager at a bank in the city. Reethika, a software consultant, says, “They come up with lighter commentary on our politicos, Covid-19 and the lockdown, so I get to know what is going on, without having to read regular news.”

Rajasekhar Mamidanna

Swetha, Reethika and others like them who enjoyed attending live stand-up shows, are missing their weekly outings. They say, “Humour is important to stay upbeat,” and are happy that artistes are taking the digital route to lighten t h e a t m o s - phere. W h i l e these artistes find different ways to make us laugh, the lockdown hasn’t been a laughing matter for them. Most of them earn show to show. While many are living off their savings, some are earning a limited income by doing corporate shows on Zoom, Google Hangouts, etc. As the government eases l o c k d o w n norms, do the city’s leading stand-up comedians foresee doing live shows in the near future? Rajasekhar Mamidanna, best known for his ‘frustrated Rambabu’ character on YouTube, says, “Given up on this year.”

He says, “It is a tricky thing, community transmission might happen, and we don’t want that to happen during our shows.” Rajasekhar who has been doing Instagram shows daily, says, “Live shows are fun when people sit in groups and enjoy the performance, but with social distancing.” “Not really,” says Hriday Ranjan, “We usually perform at clubs, bars and galleries. They haven’t opened up yet. Also, people are going to be circumspect about sitting close to each other as an audience. So comedy shows worldwide are happening over Zoom which looks like the way forward at least for the coming months.”

Bhavneet Singh, who loves “to write politically incorrect jokes”, also says he doesn’t see any possibility of shows for at least a year. Bhavneet has been active for five years on the comedy circuit and cannot wait to get back on stage. However, he says, “Public places will remain to be closed. It will take a while for people to go out. When movie theatres start filling up, we may have a chance.” He laughs and adds, “Did not expect that China would have an effect on my comedy.”

Sandesh Johnny, who quit his job a year and a half back to pursue stand-up full time, says he hopes this situation is not permanent. With no income since the lockdown, he hopes to reinvent himself. “Stand-up comedy is niche entertainment, it will take a hit at least till the year-end,” he says. He adds, that though the audience connect has reduced by 50 per cent, “putting videos on Insta and doing online shows also gives some kind of satisfaction, that I am able to tell my jokes to someone, so I am thankful that we have an opportunity like this.” —tamanna @newindianexpress.com @tamannamehdi