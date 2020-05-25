Step up to take up new fitness challenges online

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Considering  the trying times, while we are working from home and struggling to cope with anxiety and stress, StepSetGo aims to encourage users to stay fit while staying indoors, a first fitness app to reward the users for walking. StepSetGo takes into consideration the number of steps one has walked over the course of the day and rewards users with coins that can be redeemed through the bazaar section. To ensure a high engagement rate and keep up with the momentum, the app had introduced four new challenges in April.

Ever since the launch, in January 2019 to date, they have witnessed 5 million downloads with 4.3 ratings on Goog l e Play Store. Owing to the emerging demand and induce motivation to stay fit while walking indoors, StepSet- Go has partnered with Gamezop to launch new engaging games on their app. The app has collaborated with leading brands like Bajaj Avenger, Apple, Boat, and Puma among others to reward its users and encourage them to stay healthy.

Given the current Covid-19 condition, work from home has become the new normal. The fitness industry is primed and ready to take 2020 by storm with continued innovation in technology, styles of training, and world-class facility experiences. Pursuing health and wellness is more popular than ever with consumers, allowing the fitness industry to push into new verticals and reach a wider audience than ever before. According to multiple industry reports, over six million active users in India are spending an average of $350 annually towards fitness services, amounting to $2.6 billion market. 

