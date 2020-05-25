Woman held for kidnapping minor boy from hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Task Force sleuths arrested a woman for kidnapping a minor boy from a hospital. Police rescued the kidnapped boy and handed him over to his parents. Both the accused and the rescued boy were later tested for Covid-19.

The arrested woman is Samreen, 45, a resident of Doodhbowli. The police received a complaint from Rafiya Sulthana, stating that she had gone to the hospital along with her children and husband when one of her boys went missing while playing.

She lodged a police complaint. Based on CCTV footage, police identified the accused and arrested her. It was revealed that Samreen kidnapped the boy as she has three daughters and wanted a boy.