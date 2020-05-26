24-year-old commits suicide on railway track

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The body of a 24-year-old youth, identified as Annampatla Vamsi Krishna, was found on the railway tracks at Bhongir on Monday. Vamsi, who belongs to Basavapur village, was a driver. He was an alcoholic and his girlfriend left him and married another man. Vamsi recently shot a video on his mobile saying the lady had cheated him. Threatening suicide, he sent the video to others in the village. Police suspect that Vamsi might have gotten drunk and jumped in front of a moving train.