AirAsia Jaipur-Hyderabad flight makes emergency landing due to technical issue

HYDERABAD: An Air Asia flight from Jaipur to Hyderabad with 70 passengers on board made an emergency landing at Hyderabad Airport on Tuesday due to technical issue.

"AirAsia India aircraft VT-IXC operating as i51543 from Jaipur to Hyderabad on 26th May 2020, encountered a technical issue and carried out a precautionary engine shut down. Handling the situation calmly in a professional manner the crew landed at Shamshabad, as scheduled," said AirAsia India spokesperson.



The spokesperson said a detailed inspection of the aircraft is being carried out, "having informed DGCA we are assisting in the investigation to establish the cause."

"AirAsia India would like to reiterate that 'Safety First' is a core value and the safety of our guests and crew is the single most important criteria in every aspect of our operations and our pilots and crew are experienced and well trained to manage these situations," the spokesperson added.

AirAsia India spokesperson further apologised for the delay on the subsequent flight and confirmed that passengers have been re-accommodated.