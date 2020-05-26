STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flyover, VUP to ease traffic at LB Nagar

Similary, LHS VUP at LB Nagar is also ready for opening. The VUP will provide free flow of traffic from Owaisi Hospital and Srisailam roads to Secunderabad.

Flyover at Kamineni Junction and the vehicular underpass at LB Nagar will be thrown open to the public this week

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Right Hand Side (RHS) flyover at Kameneni Junction and Left Hand Side (LHS) Vehicular Underpass (VUP) at LB Nagar Junction constructed under Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) are likely to be opened this week.

RHS flyover at Kamineni junction is part of the multi-level, grade separators four junctions at LB Nagar and surroundings under Package-II of SRDP Phase-I. The flyover will provide free flow to traffic from Secunderabad to Owaisi Hospital road and Srisailam road.

The one-way flyover with three lanes has a length of 940 metres and width of 12 metres and built at an estimated cost of `43 crore. GHMC officials told Express that RHS flyover at Kamineni Junction was constructed by adopting pre-cast and post- tensioned technology, and, the super structure was built in casting yard. The agency for the first time used substructure technology and at work site it was used  only for erecting and stressing activities. Form work and staging were avoided at the site for pier, pier-cap, deck slab and crash barriers that saved significant time and reduced risk of accidents by mechanisation to a large extent.

Similary, LHS VUP at LB Nagar is also ready for opening. The VUP will provide free flow of traffic from Owaisi Hospital and Srisailam roads to Secunderabad. The VUP is 519-m long, the approach length is 115 metres on the Bairamalguda side and 290 metres on the Secunderabad side. It has a width of 24 m and has been built at an estimated cost of `14 crore.

