STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Here's your e-reading list to break the lockdown woes

Exhausted the hardbacks on your bookshelf? We bring to you a list of online platforms where you can browse e-books 

Published: 27th May 2020 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even though, there is relaxation during the COVID-19 lockdown several people have chosen to stay safe in their homes than contract the virus and deliver the work away from their offices as the number of positive cases rises. And yes, work from home does give one extra time to pursue either a language or finish that long-dormant reading list. So, if you have exhausted all the hardbacks on your bookshelf that kept you company during those lazy hot afternoons, we bring to you a list of online platforms where you can browse e-books from, and this includes prestigious New York Public Library (NYPL). Other than books, you can also browse newspapers, audiobooks, PDF of other publications, and more. Isn’t it a deal to spend summertime almost like those school days? Read on:

New York Public Library (NYPL)

To access their treasure, you have to download the Library’s app, ‘SimplyE’  and browse 300,000+ free e-books from their collection. Say you want to read a book written by Noam Chomsky, just enter the name in the search bar and the results show you the ones written by him or on him. Opened in 1895, this library in New York City has 53 million books along with other items.

Poetry Foundation

This 108-year-old outfit is one of the biggest literary foundations in the world which has the listed works of world’s famous poets starting from Shakespeare, Walt Whitman, WB Yeats, Tagore, Seamus Heaney to the contemporary one like Ocean Vyoung, Ilya Kaminsky, Kaveh Akbar, Kazim Ali, Ruth Padel among several other luminous names. And yes, it’s not just the poems that you can browse, you can get articles written on them by literary critics which are unique pieces in their own way.

British Library

This 46-year-old library at Euston Road, London has been offering free e-books for more than a decade. Considered the largest library in the world by its sheer number of 200 million-plus cataloged items, it offers not just books but musical compositions, maps, postal stamps, and newspapers as well. On the website, you just have to click the ‘virtual books’ tab and begin browsing. It has rare collections like ‘Miscellany of Iskandar Sultan’, ‘Mozart’s Musical Diary’, ‘Codex Sinaiticus’ among several others.

Barnes & Noble

A popular American book company with 627 retail stores offers 3,200 ebooks for free. And during these times when people are not buying any hard copies or walking into a shop, the digital collections of classics like ‘David Copperfield’, ‘Pride and Prejudice’, ‘The Voyage Out’ among other titles. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
New York Public Library e reading Kindle
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp