How can one overcome shyness, PV Sindhu asks Sadhguru

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a fun-filled session peppered with profundity, Hyderabad ki Shaan and world badminton champion PV Sindhu threw a volley of questions to Sadhguru, founder of Isha Foundation, in an online tete-a-tete which was streamed live on May 23. The ‘In Conversation with the Mystic’ episode titled ‘Life, Lifestyle & Sports’ featured Sindhu, 24, who was visibly excited to be talking to Sadhguru, endeared herself to audiences with her childlike enthusiasm and infectious laugh in response to Sadhguru’s wit, wisdom and banter.

Referring to her as “the pride of the nation and Telugu people”, Sadhguru invited the world champion, who said she is a nature lover, to visit the Isha Yoga Center with her family. “Our backyard is 10,000 sq miles of rainforest, absolutely spectacular and beautiful,” he said. Echoing the popular lockdown question that humanity is asking itself – ‘How to sustain the worldwide dip in pollution levels?’ – Sindhu opened the 50-minute session that included questions on personal effectiveness, luck and superstition, confidence, spontaneity, shyness and insightful badminton tips from Sadhguru.

“You cannot create an ecological or environmental difference without a long-term commitment and action towards that,” Sadhguru said in response to the question on sustaining the ecological benefits of the lockdown. “Are you a river person or a mountain person?” Sindhu wanted to know and got a clever response: “I can’t live without mountains. Once you have mountains, rivers come out of the mountains, so river is an add-on.” To a question on handling interpersonal relationships effectively, Sadhguru deconstructed “personality” and while acknowledging that it was necessary to have one to function in the world, added that one’s personality must be flexible as situations demand. “You don’t have to be stuck with one persona.

You can be a different person as the situation demands. That is when you will find full expression to yourself, otherwise you will get stuck within a structure you created,” he explained. An eager Sindhu discussed her on-court techniques and even asked Sadhguru if he could give her any feedback on her game. “In your game, everything is fantastic but no deception, you’re too direct,” Sadhguru began and went on to give Sindhu a few tips on how to use her height to her advantage. He invited her to the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore for a five-day programme that could enhance her intuitive power and give her a huge advantage on court by pre-empting her opponents’ moves.

In response to a question on how to differentiate between confidence and over-confidence, Sadhguru said simply, “If you’re enjoying the game, you’ll play at your best,” and asked Sindhu, “Have you seen Ronaldinho play?” referring to the legendary Brazilian footballer whose phenomenal skills made him one of the world’s most popular players. “You must watch Ronaldinho, how joyful he is (when he’s playing),” he told Sindhu. When the World Champion asked Sadhguru, “How do you overcome shyness?” pat came the laughing response, “I’m not a young girl like you,” as a laughing Sindhu stammered and corrected herself “I don’t mean you. How do people overcome shyness?” she clarified.

Sadhguru responded that for most people their own thoughts have become an impediment to their growth. “When there is no clarity you try to build confidence. You don’t need confidence, nor do you have to be shy. What is needed is clarity,” he said. “Do you believe in luck, superstition?” Sindhu asked. “I always make sure I’m lucky,” laughed Sadhguru tongue firmly in cheek. “You should also make sure for your sake, for the country’s sake and for all your fans. Don’t wait to be lucky. A lot of people are successful by chance, not by their own competence. So there is so much fear about failure all the time. Watch the shuttle, don’t look at the stars,” Sadhguru said. Sindhu promised to visit the Yoga Center who she said were very excited that she was speaking to him.