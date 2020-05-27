STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Inspector injured as gun misfires at Telangana police academy

Published: 27th May 2020 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 08:20 AM

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A reserve inspector sustained a bullet injury at the Raja Bahadur Venkat Rama Reddy Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) on Tuesday when a trainee civil sub-inspector misfired a pistol during a practice session. 

The 1996-batch officer G Vinod was wounded on his left thigh and was rushed to Continental Hospital. TSPA director VK Singh told Express that the injured officer underwent a minor surgery and was out of danger.

“I was informed by doctors that he was safe and could be discharged from the hospital by night,” VK Singh said. He added that the gun misfire occurred at the firing range on the premises of the academy. 
A credible source said that 12 persons would be permitted inside the firing range at any given point of time. The trainees must fire five rounds with their right hand and another five with their left, as part of the drill.

When the woman trainee cadet attempted to exchange the gun from her right hand to the left, it went off without warning. Investigation officers suspect that she mishandled the weapon by placing her finger on the pistol’s trigger. Vinod was instructing the cadets when the bullet pierced through his thigh. 

inspector Telangana Police Academy pistol trainee sub inspector
