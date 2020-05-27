STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jump start your day with these 3 hacks

Taking a few minutes to start your day calm and centred can better set you up for success no matter what’s on the agenda.

Yoga

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Whether you are working from home or returning to the workplace with the ease in restrictions, perfecting your morning routine can have a huge impact on your productivity and mental and physical wellbeing. Taking a few minutes to start your day calm and centred can better set you up for success no matter what’s on the agenda. Little changes can go a long way! Here are three easy tips for mastering a morning routine to brighten your mood and your day. Nmami Agarwal, Founder and CEO Nmami Life, a wellness company that also specialises in personalised nutrition, has the following suggestions for a morning routine. 

Step 1: DIY Yoga
Feeling less “namaste” and more “nama-stay in bed” in the morning? Luckily, there are some in-home yoga moves that can bring the studio experience to the comfort of your home (or bed) that can be done in as little as 15 minutes! Rather than snoozing the alarm and jumping frantically into your to-do list for the day, try adding a little yoga and stretching to your routine to start your day off relaxed. Stretching can help you become more flexible, prevent injuries, calm your mind, and release stress. So, why not give it a shot?

Step 2: Stay Mindful
Once you’ve completed your morning stretch routine, take a few moments to practice mindfulness. Not totally sure what that buzzy word means? It’s the simple act of being present in the moment! Clearing your mind and pushing away all thoughts and stresses to focus on your breath and body can have a positive impact on your inner tranquillity, productivity, and overall well-being. Whether it’s listening to a guided meditation, journaling, prayer or going for a morning walk, take a few minutes to yourself so that you can dive into your day feeling ready for whatever comes your way.

Step 3: Make Most of Meals

Working on an empty stomach may reduce your ability to focus and leave you with lower energy levels in the morning. So, make sure to round out your morning with an energizing breakfast. Adding a handful of walnuts to your breakfast provides you with protein (4g), fiber (2g), magnesium (45mg), and plant-based omega-3 ALA (2.5g), more than any other nut! Whether you’re blending up a quick and refreshing smoothie, or making some poha, pancakes, California walnuts pack taste and nutrition into one for you to fuel your morning and your day.

