STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana man deported by US for his alleged links with Al-Qaeda, quarantined in Hyderabad

Ibrahim Zubair Mohammad, aged around 40, after being shifted to Hyderabad on Tuesday has been placed under quarantine at his home in Alwal here as per rules.

Published: 27th May 2020 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Quarantine centre

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A man hailing from Telangana, who was alleged by the US of being an Al-Qaeda operative, and deported to India, has been brought to Hyderabad and kept under home quarantine, police said on Wednesday.

Ibrahim Zubair Mohammad, aged around 40, after being shifted to Hyderabad on Tuesday has been placed under quarantine at his home in Alwal here as per rules, they said.

Mohammad, an Indian-born US national, arrived at Amritsar airport on May 19 where he was questioned about the allegations levelled against him by the US authorities, officials had earlier said.

After questioning, he was sent into quarantine for 14 days at a facility in Amritsar, the officials said, adding there was no evidence so far to link him to the global terror outfit Al-Qaeda till now.

"He was brought to Hyderabad by his family members from Nagpur and quarantined at his house here on Tuesday," a senior police official told PTI, without elaborating.

Mohammad had arrived in the US in 2001 and married in 2006 after which he became a permanent resident of the United States.

According to a release of the US Justice Department of 2018, Ibrahim Mohammad, an Indian citizen, studied engineering at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign from 2001 through 2005.

In or around 2006, he moved to Toledo, Ohio, and married a US citizen and became a lawful permanent resident of the United States in or around 2007.

He along with two others had pleaded guilty to one count of concealment of financing of terrorism, especially to Anwar Al-Awlaki, a key leader of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula who advocated violence against the United States and supported and was involved in attempted terrorist attacks against civilians, the US Justice Department release said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Al-Qaeda Telangana man quarantine
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp