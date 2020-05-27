Telangana police caught hunting for treasure in temple, booked

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A constable working with the Shadnagar police station and his two friends were booked for an attempt to dig up treasure at an ancient temple in Talakondapally of Rangareddy district.

According to the police, the constable Varaprasad and his friends Venkataiah and Sudhakar went to the temple on Saturday, after one of them heard that there was treasure buried there.

Here, they met the temple priest Ayyappa Reddy and enquired about the temple’s history and traditions. They then told him that they would return for special pujas. The next morning, villagers found them trying to enter the sanctum sactorum of the temple. They were handed over to the police.