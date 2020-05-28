STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
From Jonna enchilada to arguments about the internet’s crawly speed

My day starts at 6.30 am and in my time of half asleep half awake state I am planning schedule of my whole day.

Published: 28th May 2020 10:05 AM

By Nivedita Southekal
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tick tock tick tock goes my alarm and before I know it’s 8 am and I feel like I am already  running a marathon with lots of pit stops that include video calls, audio calls, cooking, eating, painting, making my younger one to work on her spellings and math, presentations and in between making sure we all are hydrated, clean, stocked up and eating on time... between all this I look at time and it says 11.30  pm. Even sleep feels like a chore (phew).

My day starts at 6.30 am and in my time of half asleep half awake state I am planning schedule of my whole day. I feel this lockdown time was more busy than ever with so many distraction and at the same time, it feels nice to spend more time in the four walls of my apartment. Every day, I plan half an hour for my exercise that’s inspired from my dear friend Jhansi, TV anchor and wellness guru, who motivates me. Then it’s cooking time. I love to experiment and everyone at home loves it. I am treated to “it’s  so yummy amma” compliments. My husband Kapil compliments me with an “interesting food” comment when I make ragi dosa, jonna enchilada or sweet potato base pizza or flax seed cracker.

This makes me wonder if am I lucky as they eat whatever I  serve and don’t demand. Or are they saying that so that I don’t drop the idea and ask them to help themselves? Post-cooking, it’s work,  work and work in between with loud call outs to check on kids if they are working on their worksheets. My elder one Nayonika is a bookworm. She reads her story books, not so much her academic ones though. Her sibling Anika remarks, “Akka is in her own world.” Well in a way its nice, but sometimes, it gets on my nerves.” 
Getting on my nerves reminds me to tell you that my husband works with me. Let’s say we both work together! So there are happy discussions and arguments on projects and concepts and sometimes on trivial things like why the hell is the internet so slow.  

The best part is we easily agree to disagree on many things. Advertising and communication work is creative and adventurous. During the lockdown, we handled the state government’s Covid-19 communications and that kept us on our toes 24X7. It is satisfying that our team work is helping people stay safe in times like these.  Whenever possible I devote my evenings to painting. I made it a point that all the travel and social experiences are summed up into my paintings when I am not gardening or watching a movie like a serial spread over multiple days.

Nivedita Southekal, Creative Director, Eastfx Media Communications

Comments

