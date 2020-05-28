STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad architect on a ‘road less travelled’ series

Other than the campaign, Takbir Fatima has also started a series of lectures by various architects from different countries naming the series ‘Road Less Traveled’.

By ​Saima Afreen
HYDERABAD: Several organisations have come forward during this lockdown period to raise funds for those who are homeless and hungry. That’s how city-based architect Takbir Fatima started the online campaign #StarveTheHungerVirus. As the name suggests it’s focussed on feeding the hungry during these tough times. Says Takbir, “We are collecting funds from different sources to give to volunteers, who have been distributing food.” The young architect has her organisation DesignAware involved in the work. She adds, “If anyone wishes to donate, they can.

"An amount of Rs 500 can feed at least three people.” She talks about one Good Samaritan lady Khaleda Parveen, who freshly cooks food to distribute among the needy which include migrant workers, construction labourers, and daily wage earners. Even many even look forward to eating her lemon rice and pickles. Other than the campaign, she has also started a series of lectures by various architects from different countries naming the series ‘Road Less Traveled’.

These nine architects focus on how architecture is not a unidimensional profession rather it offers many aspects to extend its support to the society in times of need. Adds Takbir, “It’s a multi-layered discipline which can take a divergent path and yet taste success.” The delegates are not just architects, but also are urban planners, designers, entrepreneurs, environmental activists, and writers.

These include Puerto Rico-based Miguel Miranda-Montes, architect Meriu Diaz from Spain, educator Vikrant Singh from Auckland, and Indian architectural author Shriti Das. The series comprises live lectures for nine days and raised Rs 1,00,000 within just two weeks. The topics included entrepreneurship, real estate, sustainability, urban development, and the relationship between design, culture, and faith.

Comments

