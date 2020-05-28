KTR to open Kamineni flyover on May 28

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao will inaugurate the Kamineni Junction flyover and underpass at LB Nagar on Thursday.



The 940-metre Right Hand Side (RHS) flyover was constructed at a cost of Rs 43 crore as part of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP).



The flyover will facilitate smooth flow of traffic from Secunderabad to Owaisi Hospital and Srisailam Road.



The underpass at LB Nagar has been developed at a cost of Rs14 crore, GHMC said.