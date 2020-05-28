Mayor discusses steps to reduce Jawaharnagar dumpyard stench

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan along with engineers from Ramky and local corporators discussed ways in which the stench from the Jawaharnagar dumpyard can be reduced.

During the meeting,

Bonthu Rammohan said, “An adequate amount of clean drinking water is being supplied in the region.” He also directed Ramky engineers to regularly spray disinfectants to reduce the odour in the surroundings of dumpyard.

Healthcare centres would be set up in the area to deal with seasonal diseases, the Mayor said. Meanwhile, GHMC has developed an annual schedule for the desilting of nalas in the city to ensure that there is free flow of sewage during monsoon.

Safety first



