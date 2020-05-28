STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No evidence of nurse being raped, say Hyderabad cops

On Tuesday, a nurse complained to the Shadnagar police, that her friend tried to rape her, along with his friends. 

Published: 28th May 2020 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Shadnagar police, who are investigating the allegations of ‘attempt to gang rape’ a 25-year-old nurse, have found that there is no evidence to substantiate the allegations. The police also found that the woman had self-inflicted injuries. 

On Tuesday, a nurse complained to the Shadnagar police, that her friend tried to rape her, along with his friends. “However, when we questioned her, she gave three different accounts about the turn of events. So far, none of her allegations are found to be true. According to the first account, her parents beat her up, as per the second statement, she was injured in an accident, and, third description was that her boyfriend injured her,” said A Sreedhar Kumar, Shadnagar Inspector.

The police said complainant was in a relationship with Bhanu for two years. They also had “consensual” intercourse, which doesn’t attract rape charges, police said. The police filed a case under IPC 354 (assault to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman).

