Trinket sellers take to begging at major junctions

HYDERABAD: There has been a marked increase in the number of beggars across major junctions in the city ever since the lockdown curbs were eased, a week ago. These groups deploy small children as young as six years to beg on the streets of Nallagandla, Paradise circle and other major junctions, causing inconvenience to the residents and passersby. Many complaints have come forth against them regarding stopping of vehicles forcefully and threatening to touch passersby, among others.

“We have been living here for last two years, and, earlier, these groups were not seen here. However, since the lockdown ended, 50-60 people can be seen begging. Especially small children around the supermarket areas try to stop people and force them to give something. They try to scare people if they are turned away saying they would touch and transmit virus,” shared Krishna Swami, a resident of Nallagandla.

The groups deployed here are predominantly from Uttar Pradesh. “We were in the business of making trinkets out of metal, because of the lockdown we are left with nothing, and, we have taken to begging,” shared Phool Kalli, a 60-year-old woman who begs near the supermarket.

Another group, which hails from Tandur, sits with infants, to evoke sympathy. Some of the children seen on these streets even go to school. A 10-year-old child beggar said, “We live in Lingampally and come here in auto to beg. I go to school, but it is closed now, so my mother brings me here. Every day we get food and biscuits, and, then leave.” Meanwhile, officials noted that they had earlier supported these workers, who have taken to begging now. “We will look into the issue and if there is a shortage of essentials which is forcing them to beg, we will supply it to them at the earliest,” said Venkanna, Deputy Commissioner Serlingampally.

