STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Trinket sellers take to begging at major junctions

They try to stop vehicles forcefully, threaten to touch passersby

Published: 28th May 2020 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Children beg near supermarkets so that they can get some biscuits or food items

Children beg near supermarkets so that they can get some biscuits or food items. (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There has been a marked increase in the number of beggars across major junctions in the city ever since the lockdown curbs were eased, a week ago. These groups deploy small children as young as six years to beg on the streets of Nallagandla, Paradise circle and other major junctions, causing inconvenience to the residents and passersby. Many complaints have come forth against them regarding stopping of vehicles forcefully and threatening to touch passersby, among others.

“We have been living here for last two years, and, earlier, these groups were not seen here. However, since the lockdown ended, 50-60 people can be seen begging. Especially small children around the supermarket areas try to stop people and force them to give something. They try to scare people if they are turned away saying they would touch and transmit virus,” shared Krishna Swami, a resident of Nallagandla.

The groups deployed here are predominantly from Uttar Pradesh. “We were in the business of making trinkets out of metal, because of the lockdown we are left with nothing, and, we have taken to begging,” shared Phool Kalli, a 60-year-old woman who begs near the supermarket.

Another group, which hails from Tandur, sits with infants, to evoke sympathy. Some of the children seen on these streets even go to school. A 10-year-old child beggar said, “We live in Lingampally and come here in auto to beg. I go to school, but it is closed now, so my mother brings me here. Every day we get food and biscuits, and, then leave.” Meanwhile, officials noted that they had earlier supported these workers, who have taken to begging now. “We will look into the issue and if there is a shortage of essentials which is forcing them to beg, we will supply it to them at the earliest,” said Venkanna, Deputy Commissioner Serlingampally.

Helping parents

Some of the children seen begging on streets even go to school. A 10-year-old child beggar said, “We live in Lingampally and come here in auto to beg. I go to school, but it is closed, so my mother brings me here. Every day we get food and biscuits, and, then leave.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Trinkets
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp