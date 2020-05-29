Engage, enrich, enable: Upasana

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I have many goals to reach still,” said Upasana candidly as she swayed the viewers with her witty retorts to some head-on, rapid-fire questions from Swapna. 

Published: 29th May 2020 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  FICCI FLO Hyderabad chapter hosted a conversation titled ‘Freedom to be me,’ between noted Indian entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni and well-known TV journalist Swapna. Upasana Kamineni holds many important corporate positions. She’s the vice-chairperson of Apollo Life, wife of popular actor Ram CharanTej and also the winner of Dadasaheb Phalke Philanthropist of the Year award. “There is a bucket list of things to do. I have many goals to reach still,” said Upasana candidly as she swayed the viewers with her witty retorts to some head-on, rapid-fire questions from Swapna. 

Said Usharani Manne, chairperson of FICCI FLO Hyderabad chapter, Founder-Director, Polmon Instruments Pvt. Ltd. “The conversation with Upasana Kamineni is the second in our Power-Hour series in which we present outstanding personalities, who epitomize the principles of leadership, passion, creativity, and be capable of showing the way to be a truly global citizen. Upasana is spell-binding in her honesty, earnestness, her commitment to various causes, and we are delighted to have been able to host this session with her.” Speaking about her vision for the year, Usha said, “My vision for FLO is “Live Empowered. Engage.

Enrich. Enable.” The overarching objective of this vision statement is to develop confident female leaders. We will focus on developing leadership for professional entrepreneurs. Under these heads, we will help them in facilitating participation in policy and decision making at corporate and public levels; promote intellectual resources and ideology.

We will also focus on Livelihood Generation (Grassroots), helping them overcome disease and deprivation, indignity, and inequality by making them capable of income generation.” For the urban workforce, FLO Hyderabad has tied up with McLean Group that works with Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) to impart employable vocational skills as well as guaranteed employment for the graduating trainees, with NSTI for customised courses to enhance employability, with ITI for Training in various trades. FLO will work towards identifying and mobilizing probable candidates for these courses.

