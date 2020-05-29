STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

‘I could focus more on work’

The Covid-19 lockdown did not have any negative impact on my work as I am lucky to have my own workshop at home.

Published: 29th May 2020 11:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Syed Mohammed
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Covid-19 lockdown did not have any negative impact on my work as I am lucky to have my own workshop at home. So I continued to build things. However, it has taught me to conserve the raw materials I have as the shutdown has made it difficult to buy them from the market. I almost always use scrap material for my sculptures, but right now, I have to careful about how I use all the material.  

One positive outcome of the quarantine is that I interact more with my followers on Instagram now. I go live on the platform regularly and viewers can watch me as I mould iron into different pieces of art. Lately, as people have been staying at home, many started attending the live sessions. They follow the projects as I make them. They ask me many questions on the raw materials I use, welding techniques etc., and I enjoy the interactions too.

Since I knew that I do not have anything else to do, I think I have made better sculptures in the lockdown. I have been able to focus more on my work. I have been building a motorcycle for the last two years, and during the lockdown, I made more progress on it than I had in the previous years. The only time when I did not work at my usual pace was during Ramzan. It was very hot, and that is why I used to start working from evening. 

– Syed Mohammed  Saaduddin a.k.a Ironic (As told to Kakoli Mukherjee)

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp