Loocafe to follow Covid19 guidelines

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Abhishek Nath, Founder of Loocafe in Gaffar Khan Colony in Banjara Hills, said that they are introducing Loocafe-2.0 following the Covid-19 guidelines. “We have developed the anti-viral and anti-bacterial toilet environment which is ISO, FDA Certified. Loocafe 1.0 garnered praises from the government of India and Telangana.

The main focus at Loocafe 2.0 is to maintain social distancing, proper sanitisation from outside to inside, ensure hygiene for women, minimise any health risk at public toilet, regular monitoring and cleaning schedules, develop an antiviral and antibacterial, luxurious loo solutions,”he added.

The free-to-use public toilet solution, the company said, has taken an unusual step to stop health hazards due to unsanitary conditions and is trying to fix the biggest post Covid-19 World Challenges. Also, often in public toilets, women and children need special considerations to stay protected from harmful germs, which gets overlooked. We at Loocafé 2.0 has taken a step ahead to keep women hygiene on top along with men, with the high comfort level,” he added.