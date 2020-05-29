STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Loocafe to follow Covid19 guidelines

Abhishek Nath, Founder of Loocafe in Gaffar Khan Colony in Banjara Hills, said that they are introducing Loocafe-2.0  following the Covid-19 guidelines.

Published: 29th May 2020 11:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Abhishek Nath, Founder of Loocafe in Gaffar Khan Colony in Banjara Hills, said that they are introducing Loocafe-2.0  following the Covid-19 guidelines. “We have developed the anti-viral  and anti-bacterial toilet environment which is ISO, FDA Certified. Loocafe 1.0  garnered praises from the government  of India and  Telangana.

The main focus at Loocafe 2.0 is to maintain social distancing, proper sanitisation from outside to inside,  ensure hygiene for women, minimise any health risk at public toilet, regular monitoring and cleaning schedules, develop an antiviral and antibacterial, luxurious loo solutions,”he added.

The free-to-use public toilet solution, the company said, has taken an unusual step to stop health hazards due to unsanitary conditions and is trying to fix the biggest post Covid-19 World Challenges. Also, often in public toilets, women and children need special considerations to stay protected from harmful germs, which gets overlooked. We at Loocafé 2.0 has taken a step ahead to keep women hygiene on top along with men, with the high comfort level,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp