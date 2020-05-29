Satirist Mujtaba Hussain dies of cardiac arrest

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based Padmashree awardee and well known Urdu satirist Mujtaba Hussain passed away on Wednesday after suffering from a cardiac arrest. He was 87.

Mujtaba Hussain was known for his humorous writings and columns in Urdu newspapers and books. He was awarded the Padmashree in 2007. In 2019, he decided to return the Padmashree citing the atmosphere of hate across the country.

Hadi Hussain, son of late Mujtaba Hussain, speaking to ANI over the phone said, “My father passed away at his Red Hills residence around 8.45 am due to cardiac arrest.”His entire collection of written works, talks, lectures, recordings and books have been digitalised and can be accessed on the website www.mujtabahussain.com.