Small Wonders

City-based author Pankaj Sekhsaria’s book ‘Nanoscale: Society’s deep impact on science, technology and innovation in India’ (Authors Upfront) brings focus on nanoscience in India

Published: 29th May 2020 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In an interview city-based author-researcher Pankaj  Sekhsaria talks about his latest book ‘NANOSCALE: Society’s deep impact on science, technology and innovation in India’ (Authors Upfront), the future of nanoscience in the country, his research across several cities, labs and the stories he collected.

Excerpts:

How do you see the future of nanoscience in India? 
There continues to be huge interest and investment globally and in India in research in nanoscience and nanotechnology and in my opinion the scientific community is very positive about the future and benefits of nanotechnology. My book, however, is not about the future of nanoscience, but deals with a relatively new and unexplored dimension which is the interaction between science and technology and society. The book as it’s subtitle states quite clearly, provides interesting stories and evidence that societal and cultural aspects influence S&T research and innovation inside laboratories

 PIC: Amirtharaj Stephen

How does your book add as a resource to it? 
The general belief is that science and technology happens in labs and workshops and what goes out from here can and often does have significant influence on society.  This however is only part of the story because as I show in my book, society also influences and impacts S&T research. In some senses this is turning the lens over and putting scientists and research labs under the research microscope and understanding what is happening inside those spaces.

My book presents stories of happenings inside five nanoscience and nanotechnology labs in three cities of India.  The stories are more than just those of the scientific research and they provide a window to, understanding of and insights into the lives inside labs that we don’t really know much about. So on the one hand I feel that the book provides unexpectedly interesting stories from inside labs, which are  interesting spaces to begin with. On the other hand I do feel that getting a better understanding of the realities of these labs can and will influence S&T policy to make it better. My research on S&T policy over the last few years suggests to me that there is a mismatch between policy prescriptions and the realities of life and work in spaces like labs and scientific institutions that these policies are supposed to be about. 
 
As a researcher, do you think societies are ready to adapt to drastic technological innovations?  
This is a larger question and applies differently to different societies. There is enough evidence to say yes, societies are ready. We are seeing this all the time. Change is constantly happening and like you say we are seeing drastic changes being accepted regularly by all societies. But that again is only one part of the story because most of the stories that we know are of success and of successful acceptance. 
There are many innovations and interventions that fail dramatically.

These tend to vanish from our memories quickly and often we don’t even know what has failed leave alone have an understanding of why the failure happened. The academic field that I am now involved in - Science and Technology Studies (STS) - argues for precisely this symmetric approach to studying success and failure in and of technology A related point is that the relationship between science, technology, innovation and society is much more complex and multi-directional than we tend to believe. And this is the additional thing this book brings to the table. 

What’s in your book with which a common man can connect?  
There are many things that will connect. For one, the social realities I mention above are something all of us are acutely aware of - these show up as prominent players in the book and in the labs. What might be unexpected is how these connect up.  The other dimension that will surely connect up is the human-interest dimension. In the first instance these are stories of scientists and researches who work in the lab. We get a glimpse of their lives inside and outside their labs, their hopes and aspirations and their failures as well. 

Other interesting people also appear in the book – a small shop owner in Secunderabad who sells the water filters I have mentioned above, and the unfortunate baby girl I see in the LVPEI and who will be denied treatment just because of her gender. All of this links up to what happens inside labs, and that is what makes this book interesting and also, perhaps, counter-intuitive. The book has photofeature as from one of the labs in Pune where the researchers pose with their favourite instruments. One scientist identified the highly complex and very expensive Atomic Force Microscope as his favourite. Another identified the humble voltmeter and yet another the refrigerator.

— Saima Afreen  saima@newindianexpress   @Sfreen

