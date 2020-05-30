Hyderabad records its highest temperature of the season on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad recorded the highest temperature this season on Friday — 43 degree Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). However as per Telangana State Development Planning Society, which has more number of automatic weather stations installed in the city, various parts of the city have recorded temperatures higher than this in this season.

Across the state, the highest temperature re- corded on Friday was 46 degree Celsius at Munugode in Nalgonda. In a good news, IMD has no more forecasts of a heatwave, as the monsoon approaches closer. However, the IMD has issued thunderstorm and hailstorm warning for coming two days.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds are likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Vikarabad and Rangareddy, among others