Shyam Naidu arrested for cheating

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after the SR Nagar police registered cases against Tollywood cameraman Chota K Naidu’s brother Shyam K Naidu for allegedly cheating a woman, the police arrested Shyam on Friday.

According to the police, they took Shyam into custody for duping a woman artiste on the pretext of marriage. In her complaint, the woman alleged that Shaym K Naidu had lured her into a relationship by promising to marry her.

From the last couple of days, he had been avoiding her calls and was not responding to her messages either. When she demanded that they get married, he refused to do so. The complainant also submitted video and audio clips in which both were having conversations. Based on the complaint, the police registered cases against Shyam and arrested him on Friday.