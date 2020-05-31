GHMC preps for monsoon, forms special action teams

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is gearing up for the rains by constituting monsoon action teams and sanctioning Rs 24.53 crore to tackle an emergency. The civic body formed 268 monsoon emergency teams in all its six zones.

These have been categorised as mobile monsoon, mini-mobile monsoon, zonal emergency and static labour teams. Of the 268 teams, 87 are mini-mobile monsoon teams, 79 mobile monsoon, 167 static labour and one zonal emergency team.

The teams would be equipped with vehicles, crowbars, de-watering pumps, tree cutters, generators and other safety equipment. About 101 static labour teams would be deployed at water-logging points to clear any flooding immediately and ensure that there are no traffic jams.

The designated officers would have to visit their respective allotted areas regularly and ensure that the catch-pits, manholes, drains and tanks are not clogged with plastic or construction debris. They would also have to oversee several other tasks such as clearing uprooted trees and water stagnation, and ensure low-lying areas do not get flooded.