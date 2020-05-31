ICMR begins test for community transmission in Hyderabad hotspots

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in collaboration with the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) and the Telangana government, began sero-surveillance in five areas of Hyderabad on Saturday to look for signs of community spread.

They include Adibatla, Miyapur, Chandanagar, Balanapar and Tapachiputra. These five containment zones were randomly chosen for sero-surveillance. The tests will check for Covid antibodies in random samples. As many as 300 samples from these areas have already been taken.

“The idea is to see if the serum samples have anti-bodies for the novel-Coronavirus. This will show the extent and way in which the community has been impacted,” said Dr Laxmaiah, the scientist leading the programme