Procurement centres to be open till June 8 in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday announced that crop procurement centres across Telangana would be open till June 8 instead of the earlier plan of May 31. The change in schedule comes after requests poured in from several parts of the State to keep the procurement centres open for some more days.

Rao urged farmers to get their produce to the centres before the onset of the monsoon. As on Saturday, the government procured 58,03,328 tonnes of paddy, 8,11,907 tonnes of maize, 82,941 tonnes of Bengal gram, 6,193 tonnes of sunflower and 10,489 tonnes of jowar, according to a release from the Rythu Bandhu Samithi.