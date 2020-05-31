Waqf Board launches burial helpline in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the outrage over a Muslim man being denied a burial spot in several graveyards in the city, the State Waqf Board has launched a 24x7 helpline number where one can call to register their complaint if they face similar problems.

“Anyone who faces a problem while looking for a burial spot can call the number. Our representatives will talk to the Mutawali and try to make him understand the situation,” said Waqf Board chairman Mohammed Saleem.

Saleem stated that eight persons have been appointed for maintaining the helpline 7995560136. He also requested Mutawalis to not deny burial spaces. “If you are a Muslim, you are liable to get a burial space anywhere.

Mutawalis cannot turn you back.” He also said that they would take action against those who charge exorbitant amounts for burials. The development come in the wake of burial space being denied in four graveyards for a Gadwal resident. He ultimately had to be buried in a Hindu cremation ground.