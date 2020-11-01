A thing of beauty

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When one thinks of the biggest urban lung spaces in Hyderabad with a water body alongside, it is none other than Tank Bund that crosses one’s mind. A visit to Hussainsagar and Tank Bund remains one of the most cherished experiences for locals and tourists alike. The 2.2-km-long Tank Bund Road that connects Hyderabad and Secunderabad is dotted with the War Trophy, Patton Tank and statues of icons of Telugu culture, is an emotional connect for the people of Hyderabad.

The Tank Bund was developed into a tourist attraction by the Nizams. In contemporary history, it was late Chief Minister NT Rama Rao who took the initiative to develop its landscape and installed statues reflecting our cultural icons.After close to 35 years, the Tank Bund is being given a facelift by MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, who has issued instructions for developmental works.

Conceived with a new urban design intended to build a pleasant streetscape, the State government proposes to make it more people-friendly and draw more tourists. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is beautifying both sides of the arterial Tank Bund Road and executing works at a fast pace.

This place has been the safest urban open place for people to unwind with their families. Tank Bund’s footpaths are being laid afresh to last longer. It entails renovation with flamed granite as well as granite kerbs.

Modern ducts are being provided for creating a proper drain system to clear storm water, so that water-logging does not remain an issue. Separate ducts are being provided for electric cables, optical fibre and other cables running through the sidewalks of the Tank Bund. Henceforth, cable repairs can be executed without causing much disturbance, HMDA officials tell Express.

The refurbishment is being taken up at an estimated cost of `14.50 crore. Cast iron poles for lamp posts and new shelters are being created for the people who throng the place. Street furniture, small businesses, and cultural activities would enhance the glory of the place.

The HMDA is planning to further beautify the lawns and greenery where statues of icons are located as well as its surrounding areas by maintaining proper greenery and pedestrian friendly footpaths. With a view to facilitating the immersion of Ganesh and Durga idols, separate platforms for cranes are being provided to make sure that the sidewalks are not damaged during the festival.

Cast iron poles for lamp posts and new shelters are being created for the people who throng the Tank Bund

Rs 14.50 crore is being spent by the State government for the refurbishment of the Tank Bund area in the city