Eatala stresses on need for patient counselling

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that PG seats for psychiatry and counselling would increase in the near future, Health Minister Eatala Rajendar stressed on the importance for psychiatric intervention for people suffering from mental health issues.

He was speaking at the 53rd Annual Conference of the Indian Psychiatric Society (South Zone). “Society and the world are progressing at a fast pace. But mental health is one area where we are on a decline. The difficulty is that there are not enough psychiatrists to assess a person’s mental state,” said Eatala. He further said that this area of studies needs more investment so as to save lives of those who get caught in this silent disease.

“We have recognised that while treating a patient for any illness, there is need for not only medication, but also counselling. It is proposed that every hospital should have a patient counsellor. We also intend to increase the PG seats for psychiatry to make this happen,” the Minister added.