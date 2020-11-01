STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GHMC voters’ list to be out on November 13

Arvind Kumar appraised Parthasarathi that the State government issued orders on Saturday to continue the existing delimitation of wards. 

Published: 01st November 2020 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) on Saturday announced November 13 as the date for the publication of Photo Electoral Rolls of all wards under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, along with the schedule for preparation of the rolls.

The draft rolls will be published on November 7, the receipt of objections on re-arrangement of urban assembly voters into ward wise photo electoral rolls will be from November 8-11, a meeting with the representatives of political parties at the GHMC level and at the Circle level will be held on November 9 and 10 respectively, disposal of objections will be done by November 12 and final publication of the rolls will be on November 13. 

The schedule was released by the State Election Commissioner, C Parthasarathi. According to a release by the State government, the government requested TSEC to initiate action for conducting the fourth ordinary elections to the GHMC as the term of the existing body is going to expire on February 10, 2021.

A high-level meeting between Parthasarathi, MAUD Principal Secretary, Arvind Kumar along with GHMC Commissioner and Election Authority, D S Lokesh Kumar was held on the completion of elections within stipulated time. Rules mandate that the elections should be completed within three months before expiry of its term.Arvind Kumar appraised Parthasarathi that the State government issued orders on Saturday to continue the existing delimitation of wards. 


Comments

