Irate residents take to streets demanding flood relief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the State government halted the disbursement of financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to flood-affected families in Greater Hyderabad limits, protests erupted across the city at the zonal and circle offices of the GHMC on Saturday. A massive crowd gathered at municipal offices, bus stands and on roads at Uppal, Khairatabad, Abids, Kukatpally, Serilingampally, LB Nagar and Secunderabad, raising slogans against the State government.

Flood victims gather in front of the GHMC

office at Uppal on Saturday

Tension prevailed at the Uppal GHMC office as hundreds of protestors tried to lay siege to the building, demanding that they be paid cash relief. The BJP extended their solidarity to the protesters here. Demonstrations were also staged at Moosarambagh, Karmanghat, Saroornagar, Hayathnagar, Santoshnagar, Saidabad, Prem Nagar, Patel Nagar and Phoolbagh, which brought traffic to a standstill.

Residents from Amberpet, Golnaka, Prem Nagar and neighbouring areas staged a protest in front of Amberpet MLA Kaleru Venkatesh’s house. A man attempted immolation, demanding flood relief, but other protesters and police personnel foiled the bid.

Several residents of Mehdipatnam, Gudimalkapur, Karwan, Mallepally, Nampally, Aghapura, Red Hills, Sitarambagh, Habeeb Nagar, Ahmed Nagar, Asifnagar, Jeedimetla and Kukatpally protested at the Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner’s Office, armed with their Aadhaar cards. Razia Begum, one of the protestors from Aghapura in Nampally, said that a wall of her collapsed after the heavy rains, but her family did not receive the flood relief.

demanding that they be given flood relief

“Officials are only giving flood relief money as per the local corporator’s whims. We showed them the condition of our house and begged them for the relief money. They took our Aadhaar card, but did not give us a penny,” said Meena, a resident of Seetarambagh. The State government began the distribution of Rs 10,000 per household on October 19 across GHMC limits. Till date, Rs 350 crore has been disbursed.

Many residents alleged that corporators were being partisan in the distribution of flood relief and were giving it to families of their choice. It is also being alleged that they were giving away only a part of the money, and keeping the rest for themselves.The disbursement itself has drawn sharp criticism from opposition party workers who are accusing the TRS-led State government of ‘bribing voters’ ahead of the GHMC elections.

Govt won’t leave anyone out, assures KTR

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, on Saturday, assured residents that all flood-affected families would receive the cash relief of Rs 10,000. He said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed officials not to leave out anyone.

He said that the GHMC has identified families hit by the floods and provided relief to many of them. “Families that haven’t gotten it will soon receive it,” he said.The Minister added that a review meeting on the matter would be cheld on Sunday with the GHMC, Hyderabad administration and other departments.

six tanks in critical stage, find officials

The 15 flood management teams formed as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has found that as many as six tanks are in a critical stage in GHMC and HMDA limits. Pedda Cheruvu in Meerpet, Bageerathamma Cheruvu in Puppalguda, Kotha Cheruvu in Miyapur, Mamidi Kunta in Gaganpahad, Shatham Cheruvu and Ananthagani kunta in Shaikpet are the tanks at risk. It may be mentioned that 14 tanks were breached during the heavy rains that lashed the city two weeks ago. The amount required to take up emergency work is estimated to be Rs 9.84 crore