SPF constable shoots himself in Hyderabad, dies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old Special Protection Force (SPF) constable killed himself by shooting with a service weapon on Sunday, at a bank where he was deployed on duty in Hyderabad.

The deceased is identified as Madhu, a native of Nalgonda district. His family is residing in the city.

Police suspect that Madhu was depressed over some family issues and that made him take the extreme step. He was posted for security last night at the bank located in Mahankali police limits.

Madhu died on the spot as the bullet pierced into his head after he shot himself with a service weapon. Mahankali police registered a suspicious death case and shifted the body to the mortuary for postmortem.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)



